Nigeria stuns co-hosts Australia to deliver major shock at Women’s World Cup

Brisbane Stadium, Australia (CNN) — Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, earning a famous 3-2 victory.

Emily van Egmond sent the home fans into delirium just before the interval, tapping home a sweeping move to give Australia the lead.

With the stadium bouncing as the Australia fans celebrated, Uchenna Kanu delivered the first sucker punch to dampen the mood at the Brisbane Stadium, somehow managing to scramble home a scuffed cross.

In the second half, a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s finish from a tight angle extended Nigeria’s lead.

And although Alanna Kennedy did score in the 10th minute of added time to give Australia late hope, Nigeria held on for a memorable victory to send the Super Falcons top of Group B.

The result means Nigeria has a one point lead going into its final group game against already eliminated Ireland, while Australia face a must-win game against Canada, sitting a point behind the Olympic champion.

Upsetting the hosts

A World Cup host playing in front of its own fans is always a spectacle.

An energetic crowd, full of energy and song, cheering on their favorite players decked out in their home kit; and at the Brisbane Stadium, it was no different.

The bouncing fans, in their gold and green kits, serenaded the Matildas in their game against Nigeria – both teams’ second match of the Women’s World Cup.

As Australia came forward in waves of attacks, cheers peaked then fell each time the Matildas got the ball, sliding into a communal sigh when the chance to score slipped away.

A drum beat marked time in the background as Australian fans spontaneously broke into a synchronized clap, willing their team to the other end of the pitch.

Those fans’ passion and commitment was eventually rewarded, Van Egmond steering a well-directed cross into the bottom corner and ran to celebrate with the rest of her teammates and coaching staff.

The goal was met with thunderous, almost deafening applause and it looked like Australia, who had beaten Ireland in its opening group game, was well on its way to booking its spot in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup.

