Primetime Emmy Awards postponed as Hollywood strikes continue, Variety reports

By Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – have been postponed as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, Variety reported Thursday.

The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on September 18. Vendors for the event “have been told that the ceremony will not air” on that date, “the first time that there has been official word that the date has been pushed,” the entertainment outlet reported.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the Television Academy deferred to Fox. Fox declined to comment on the matter.

CNN is seeking comment from the unions representing the striking writers and actors – the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2. The productions that remained nearly all stopped after SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, began a strike on July 14, marking the first time Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

The Emmy Awards typically happen in September for its proximity to the major networks kicking off what usually is the new TV season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.