Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes. Putin spoke on Thursday at the opening session of a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. While discussing the halted Black Sea grain deal, he promised large no-cost shipments of grain to six African countries: Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic. Food exports are key to Putin’s goal of using the summit to bolster ties with a continent that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.

