Russian helicopter crashes in Siberia, killing 6 people on board and injuring 7

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say a helicopter has crashed in Siberia, killing six and injuring seven of those on board. The Mi-8 helicopter carrying 13 people in the Altai Republic in southern Siberia caught fire as it was landing and brushed against a power line, according to the Altai branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry. It has put out an online statement with a photo of the chopper wreckage on fire. The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, where the crashes have been frequent, in neighboring countries and in many other nations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.