Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard’s security partnership program in a further expansion of U.S. military ties across Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chief of the National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, is expected to announce the discussions with each country when he gives a speech at National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. The Associated Press obtained an advance copy of Hokanson’s remarks. The National Guard’s State Partnership Program is a lesser-known but key military instrument for U.S. troops to build relationships with foreign militaries by conducting regular training and education exchanges with young officers.

