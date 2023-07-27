Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.” That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way. The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

