Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore has conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking. Activists say another execution is set next week, despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. The Central Narcotics Bureau says Saridewi Djamani was hanged Friday after she was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking about 31 grams of heroin. Djamani’s execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man who was also convicted of trafficking. Singapore authorities insist capital punishment is important for halting drug demand and supply. Human rights groups say it has executed 15 people for drug offenses since it resumed hangings in March 2022, an average of one a month.

