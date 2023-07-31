Alabama health care providers sue over threat of prosecution for abortion help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health care providers in Alabama have filed a lawsuit against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall over threats to prosecute people who help women arrange abortions outside the state. The lawsuit seeks a court declaration and injunction clarifying that the state’s criminal statute can’t be used to prosecute people who help women leave the state to obtain abortions. Meagan Burrows, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union which is representing the providers in the lawsuit, said the threats are an attempt to “effectively extend Alabama’s abortion ban outside of its borders.” Marshall’s office did not have an immediate response.

