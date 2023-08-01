Rex Heuermann, the architect accused of killing 3 women found at Gilgo Beach, is due back in court

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The architect accused of murdering at least three women and leaving their bodies along a remote stretch of coastline near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach is due back in court. Tuesday’s appearance will be Rex Heuermann’s first court appearance since his arraignment. Heuermann is charged with killing three sex workers who disappeared in 2009 and 2010. Prosecutors also say he’s also suspected in the death of a fourth woman who vanished in 2007. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Investigators spent nearly two weeks combing through Heuermann’s home, included digging up the yard, dismantling a porch and removing objects from the house for testing.

