Democratic lawmakers slam the lack of attorney access for asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of Democratic members of Congress are asking the Biden administration to end expedited screening of asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody, calling it a “rushed practice” that has allowed little access to legal counsel. As the administration prepared to launch speedy screenings this spring, authorities pledged access to counsel would be a key difference from a Trump-era version of the policy. So far, that promise appears unfulfilled. The Associated Press reported last month that a coterie of involved attorneys estimated that perhaps 100 migrants secured formal representation in the first three months, and only hundreds more received informal advice through one-time phone calls. That represents a mere fraction of the thousands of expedited screenings since early April.

