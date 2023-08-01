Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have managed to partially contain a massive wildfire after the blaze started in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada, its smoke blotting out the sun on the Las Vegas Strip while flames scorched tens of thousands of acres of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland. The York Fire was mapped at roughly 125 square miles on Tuesday, with 23% containment. That makes it the largest wildfire of the season in California. The blaze erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve and crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday.

