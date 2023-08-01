Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury is deliberating whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Jurors at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh began deliberating Tuesday morning. Gunman Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study. Prosecutors say the 50-year-old truck driver deserves a death sentence. Bowers’ lawyers are asking jurors to spare his life.

