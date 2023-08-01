Pulled out to sea by current, swimmer is rescued after treading water for 5 hours

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours. Suffolk County police say 63-year-old Dan Ho went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current. Police say Ho treaded water with no flotation device for five hours. Then he found a broken fishing pole and tied his shirt to it to try to flag down a passing boat. Two men in a fishing boat spotted Ho and pulled him onto their boat. Ho was treated for hypothermia.

