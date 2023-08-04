Compensation for New Mexico wildfire victims tops $14 million and is climbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal emergency managers say they’re making more progress in compensating victims of a devastating wildfire sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service. Congress set aside nearly $4 billion to pay claims resulting from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The head of the claims office tells The Associated Press on Friday that payouts as of early next week will total more than $14 million and that the office has around $50 million worth of claims that currently are being processed. Some residents and lawmakers have been frustrated by the pace, but officials say they built the program from scratch and that many cases are complex.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.