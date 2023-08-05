3-year-old filly injured in stakes race at Saratoga is euthanized and jockey gets thrown off

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Maple Leaf Mel was leading the field in the $500,000 Test at Saratoga when she sustained a catastrophic injury to her leg just before the finish line and was later euthanized. The New York Racing Association says jockey Joel Rosario was unseated and went to a hospital in Albany for further evaluation and to have stitches for facial abrasions. Trained by Melanie Giddings, Maple Leaf Mel was 5-0 in her career. She was owned by August Dawn Farm, which includes NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells. Maple Leaf Mel injured her right front leg and because of the severity, she was euthanized.

