Robbie Robertson, The Band co-founder and film composer, dead at 80

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Robbie Robertson, five-time Grammy nominee and celebrated songwriter, singer, guitarist and film composer, has died, according to an announcement sent from his publicity agency Costa Communications, Inc. to CNN. He was 80 and died after a long illness.

In a statement, Robertson’s manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said “Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Centre. Contact: tkelley@woodlandculturalcentre.ca”

