DC United and Taxi Fountas agree to end his contract after MLS found ‘credible allegations’ he used ‘discriminatory language’

By Ben Morse and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — DC United and Taxi Fountas have “mutually agreed” to terminate the Greek forward’s contract after Major League Soccer found “credible allegations” that the 27-year-old used “prohibited and discriminatory language” against another player.

Fountas was placed on administrative leave by MLS on July 21 following an incident allegedly involving United forward Nigel Robertha during DC’s game against the New England Revolution on July 15.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United does not tolerate any acts of this nature,” DC United said in a statement on Thursday.

It is not the first time Fountas has faced allegations of using racist language.

In September last year, the Greek forward denied using a racial slur towards then Inter Miami Jamaican defender Damion Lowe during a match. Lowe, who is Black, now plays for the Philadelphia Union.

Fountas was substituted out of the game following the alleged incident.

Following an MLS investigation into the incident, the league announced that while it found the allegation from Lowe’s Inter Miami teammate Aimé Mabika “credible,” it “could not independently verify the allegation” but also “did not find credible Fountas’ claim, made during interviews conducted as part of this investigation, that he said nothing in that moment – discriminatory or otherwise.”

“MLS was unable to confirm independently, through additional eyewitness accounts, video footage or audio recordings, what Fountas said in that moment, as has been the league’s long-standing practice in determining player discipline for these types of allegations,” MLS said in a statement released in October last year.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account after the alleged incident last year, Fountas said he “did not use the word I am being accused of using.”

“That despicable racial slur is one I denounce and did not use,” the statement read. “We had a hot discussion on the field, but I have not racially abused anyone. I firmly reject racism in any form, it is despicable.

“I have many friends from many cultures. I always respect the culture, religion and skin color of each person, I am therefore very upset by this accusation and saddened to be falsely accused.”

Fountas joined DC United ahead of the 2022 MLS season from Austrian top-flight side Rapid Vienna, signing a contract that had been due to run until the end of 2024, with an option to extend through 2025.

The Greece international, who was an MLS All-Star last year, scored 18 goals and registered four assists in 38 games with the team.

CNN has reached out to Fountas’ agent for comment regarding the ending of his contract.

Black Players for Change, an organization consisting of more than 170 Black players, coaches and staff in MLS, said the “journey towards equality is ongoing.”

“Black Players for Change continues to strive to maintain an environment that is free from racial prejudice for all players, coaches, staff, and fans,” the organization said in a statement posted on Instagram following the termination of Fountas’ contract.

“Ensuring accountability for those who engage in racism sends a clear message that such abhorrent behavior will no longer be tolerated in Major League Soccer. We stand in solidarity in holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or contributions to the game.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.