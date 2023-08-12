Harry Kane makes Bayern Munich debut in 3-0 German Super Cup loss

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — England’s Harry Kane has made his official Bayern Munich debut, coming on as a substitute in the club’s crushing 3-0 defeat to German Cup winners RB Leipzig in the Super Cup final in Munich on Saturday.

The 30-year-old came on in the second half to a rousing ovation from the crowd at the Allianz Arena. However, it wasn’t enough as the club dropped its season opener.

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo scored a hat trick as the German side won its first Super Cup.

It comes hours after Kane announced on social media that he was leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the club he has spent the past 19 years playing for, having signed a reported a $126 million transfer deal with Bayern Munich.

He was Tottenham’s all time record goalscorer – 280 goals in 435 appearances in all competitions. But despite all his goals for Tottenham, he did not win a trophy with the club.

Addressing his decision to leave the club a day before Tottenham’s first game of the season, Kane said: “I felt like this was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.”

In a separate video shared on his official social media accounts, Kane thanked his teammates, coaches, managers and Tottenham fans. “I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud,” he said.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said that Kane would “always be welcomed back” to the club. “It goes without saying… He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

“Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer,” Levy said.

