Michigan judge to hear final day of testimony before sentencing school shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A fourth and final day of testimony is expected in Michigan where a judge must decide whether a school shooter gets a life prison sentence or a chance for freedom some day. Ethan Crumbley killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in 2021 and wounded seven other people. He pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. Because he was 15 years old at the time, Crumbley can’t automatically be a given life sentence. Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe must consider his maturity, mental health, tumultuous family life and other factors. A decision is not expected Friday. Prosecutors are planning to counter claims made by a psychologist who said the shooter was mentally ill at the time.

