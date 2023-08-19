As world warms, Sweden sees opportunity to grow its young wine industry

NYHAMNSLÄGE, Sweden (AP) — Sweden isn’t the place that connoisseurs would define as prime wine country and its commercial vineyards are still tiny compared to France, Italy or Spain. But with climate change making for warmer and longer growing seasons and new varieties of grapes adapted to this landscape, it’s a growing industry. One winemaker calls Sweden “the new frontier of winemaking.” Its growth comes as drought, rising heat and other extreme weather events are forcing traditional wine-growing regions to reassess their methods.

