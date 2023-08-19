Bus engulfed in flames after hitting van in Pakistan, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police and rescue officials in Pakistan say a bus caught fire after hitting a van parked on the shoulder of an intercity highway in eastern Punjab province, killing at least 18 people and injuring 13 others. The accident occurred early Sunday near Pindi Bhattian, where the Islamabad-bound bus hit a van parked on the side of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. The van was carrying fuel drums, which caused an inferno that engulfed the bus. Pakistan’s highways are frequently the site of deadly accidents due to lax safety standards, violated traffic regulations and fatigued drivers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.