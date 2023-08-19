Maui water is unsafe even with filters, one of the lessons learned from fires in California

Experts are using strong language to warn Maui residents in Lahaina and Upper Kula not to filter their own tap water. They also are taking lessons from areas of California burned in previous wildfires. Maui County says people will not be able to treat their water “in any way to make it safe.” Pipes depressurized during the recent fires may have sucked in hazardous contaminants. The state has told the county to test for 23 chemicals in the water, with the results expected soon. The hope is to avoid giving conflicting advice to people as happened in Paradise, California, which also was destroyed by a wildfire.

