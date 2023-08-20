Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed seven people and wounded over a hundred

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed a stern retaliation to the Russian missile strike in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others the day before. The governor of the northern Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said Sunday that the total number of people wounded in the attack had risen to 148. Meanwhile, in Russia, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station in the city of Kursk, the capital of the Kursk province which borders Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. Russian air defense also thwarted an attack by a Ukrainian drone flying towards the capital early Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, briefly causing two of the city’s airports to close.

