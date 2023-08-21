Cooling centers to open across Kansas City metro during heatwave

By Heidi Schmidt

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — The City of Independence will open a cooling site beginning Saturday after forecasts predict temperatures to climb near 100 degrees. Other metro cities also offer locations where people can spend the day to beat the heat.

The city’s T. Sermon Community Center will serve as a community cooling location. Anyone can go to the building starting Aug. 19, for a place to stay cool through the weekend and into next week.

The Sermon Community Center is located at 201 N. Dodgion.

The center will be open the following dates and times:

Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city is also warning people about how dangerous the heat is expected to be over the weekend.

Health experts warn residents are encourages to avoid spending extended time outdoors and strenuous outdoor activities. Anyone who must work outside is asked to try to work during the early morning or evening hours.

They also warn that is it incredibly important to remain hydrated throughout the day.

Other cities will also use community centers and libraries as cooling centers during regular business hours.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City maintains a list of active cooling centers throughout the region. Call 211 for more information or additional assistance.

