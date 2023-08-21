Manchester United let Mason Greenwood leave despite criminal case being closed

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United say Mason Greenwood will leave the club despite a criminal investigation of possible attempted rape being closed by prosecutors six months ago. The 21-year-old England forward has not played for United since January 2022. His future remained unclear during the club’s own investigation. United says “All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United”. Greenwood says he “did not do the things I was accused of” but accepted he had “made mistakes in my relationship”.

