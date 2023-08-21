Swiss glaciers under threat again as heat wave drives zero-temperature level to record high

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss weather service says a heat wave has driven the zero-degree Celsius level to its highest altitude since recordings on it in Switzerland began nearly 70 years ago, a new ominous sign for the country’s vaunted glaciers. MeteoSwiss says the zero-degree isotherm level reached 5,298 meters (17,381 feet) above sea level over Switzerland overnight Sunday to Monday. All of Switzerland’s snow-capped Alpine peaks — the highest being the 4,634-meter (15,203-foot) Monte Rosa summit — were in air temperatures over the level where water freezes to ice, raising prospects of a thaw.

