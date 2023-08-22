Court battle begins over Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Court hearings are underway to determine whether a new Missouri law banning minors from receiving gender-affirming health care will take effect as scheduled Monday. Lawyers last month sued to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a county judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out. Hearings over pausing the law are taking place this week in Springfield. A judge is expected to rule before Monday. The law would prohibit Missouri health care providers from prescribing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

