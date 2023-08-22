Heavy flooding near Grand Canyon’s southern rim prompts calls to shelter in place. Swift water rescue teams are on scene

By Joe Sutton and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — Heavy flooding just south of the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park prompted calls to shelter in place at the popular Arizona tourist destination Tuesday as swift water rescue crews responded to the area.

Around 2 to 3 inches of rain battered the area in a short time Tuesday afternoon, pooling floodwater up to 3 feet high in the town of Tusayan and State Route 64, the south entrance to Grand Canyon National Park, according to Coconino County officials.

State Route 64 was closed south of Tusayan, and county officials advised residents against “unnecessary travel to and from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.”

“Emergency notifications advising people in the flood-impacted areas to shelter in place until waters recede” have been issued, the county said. Students at Grand Canyon Village were being held at school and parents were told not to try to pick them up until it’s deemed safe, officials added.

Tusayan is a resort town near Grand Canyon’s southern rim, where the National Weather Service reported “widespread flooding.”

Grand Canyon National Park shared images on Facebook of significant flooding and a law enforcement vehicle that appeared to be sinking in the floodwater. Trees and other debris could also be seen littering the area.

Park authorities asked visitors to avoid all travel to and from Tusayan until further notice.

“County representatives are meeting with Tusayan and Park Service officials to coordinate an urgent response and ensure public safety. The county is also mobilizing resources to assist with emergency shelters, clear debris from roads, and assist with evacuations if necessary,” Coconino County said.

A flood advisory in place for the area Tuesday was extended through Wednesday morning, with the National Weather Service warning of “standing water covering roadways and flooding in some buildings will continue.”

“A few thunderstorms will brush areas east of Tusayan” between 7 and 8 p.m. local time “with only brief light to moderate showers,” the weather service said.” Nothing like earlier this afternoon. Tusayan is the most likely place to experience flooding.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.