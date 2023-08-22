Lookout Point hosts Welcome Back Orange and Black

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Classes began on Monday at Idaho State University for the fall semester, and the City of Pocatello wanted to welcome the students back with a special celebration.

The annual Welcome Back Orange and Black event was held at Lookout Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello earlier this afternoon.

The event is designed to welcome new and returning students, faculty, and staff back to school.

There were prizes, free food, games, music, and performances from the Idaho State University band and cheer squad.

Classes are now in session every weekday at ISU until Dec. 15.