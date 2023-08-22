Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother’s identity in 1965 convicted of several charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 86-year-old man accused of assuming his brother’s identity decades ago and using it to double dip on Social Security benefits has been convicted of identity theft and other charges. Authorities say Napoleon Gonzalez, of Etna, Maine, assumed his brother’s identity in 1965, a quarter century after his sibling’s death as an infant. They say he used the stolen identity to obtain multiple passports, state identification cards and Social Security benefits. A federal jury on Friday convicted him of mail fraud, Social Security fraud, passport fraud and identity theft. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charge. His attorney said he intends to appeal.

