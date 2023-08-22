Mother arrested for selling crack cocaine in front of 1-year-old

By Viviana Lopez and Steve Lopez

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Riviera Beach Police Vice Unit operation left a mother facing multiple charges after detectives say she sold crack cocaine in front of her one-year-old child out of a motel room.

At the scene, Riviera Beach police made contact with the mother, Tiffany Raines, 33, after she was suspected of selling crack cocaine. Officers made contact with Raines as she was entering her room at the Super 8 Motel on Friday.

Police say they discovered 2.7 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale in the hotel room, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Raines was already out on bail for drugs and weapons charges when this undercover sting happened on Friday at her motel room. Now she’s in the Palm Beach County Jail for several new charges, including neglect of a child.

Detectives say they seized nearly 3 grams of crack cocaine, about a gram of the drug MDPV (also known as bath salts), pipes and scales.

Investigators say Raines had been making drug sales right in front of her infant. The Florida Department of Children and Families is now investigating Raines and the child is now with a family member.

Raines made her first court appearance for this new case on Saturday. She has another court appearance on Sunday.

She has no bond.

She now faces charges including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of MDPV, possession of drug paraphernalia, and neglect of a child.

