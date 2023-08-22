Scooter Braun jokes he’s no longer managing himself amid client roster moves

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Music manager Scooter Braun knows people are paying attention to who he’s working with amid reports of changes to his client roster.

“Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” Braun joked in a tweet on Tuesday.

His comment follows news on Monday that singer Demi Lovato and Braun amicably parted ways after working together for four years.

Actor and singer Idina Menzel will also no longer be managed by Braun, a source with knowledge of the deal told CNN on Tuesday. The pair have worked together since 2019.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Braun and Menzel for comment.

Tori Kelly, Black Eyed Peas and country music duo Dan + Shay are among Braun’s other clients. He formerly represented Kanye West, now Ye, off and on.

Braun gained quick success as a music manager in the aughts after discovering Justin Bieber at a young age and has worked with the Grammy-winner ever since. Sources familiar with their deal have disputed a report Bieber was seeking new management.

Braun’s tenure as a music manager has at times been a part of pop culture debates.

Most notably, the music executive acquired the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums from her former label – Big Machine Label Group in June 2019 – despite her objections. At the time, Swift called the agreement her “worst case scenario,” and announced her plans to re-record those first six albums, coining them “Taylor’s Version” albums.

She has since released “Taylor’s Version” re-records of “Red,” “Fearless” and “Speak Now,” with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” coming in October. Swift is expected to release re-records for the remaining two albums, “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” and her 2006 self-titled debut album.

Braun is currently the CEO of Hybe America, a South Korean multinational entertainment company that manages K-Pop powerhouse group BTS.

