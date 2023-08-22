US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 3 days

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a 64-year-old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas after an aircrew saw flares being sent up near a disabled sailboat. A crew from Air Station Miami dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications with the man, who the agency did not identify. The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal, Bahamas. The agency says the man was in good health. Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig says it’s a perfect example of why boaters need to have the proper equipment on their vessels.

