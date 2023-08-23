As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four months after Ralph Yarl was shot in the head when he went to the wrong house, the Black teenager has started his senior year of high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court. Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told the Kansas City Star that the 17-year-old was ready to be back to school. Although healing from his traumatic brain injury, Yarl completed an engineering internship this summer and is looking ahead to college visits this fall. Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester faces a preliminary hearing Aug. 31. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action.