Caught on video: Thieves ransack Beverly Hills wig shop that serves cancer patients

BEVERLY HILLS, California (KABC) — Surveillance video shows a group of thieves smashing their way into a Beverly Hills boutique that makes wigs for cancer patients.

The incident happened Monday night at The Wig Fairy on La Cienega Boulevard. The footage captured the moment at least three people broke in and ransacked the store.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, but the owner says they took more than just inventory – they took time away from women who are fighting through tough times.

“We had to make such heartfelt phone calls today. Calling clients and letting them know that ‘I’m so sorry that you’ve waited but I can no longer ship you the wig and I need you to wait again’…which is not normally the answer,” said Mona Zargar, the store’s owner. “Because if someone is going through treatment, they’re expecting their hair to fall out pretty much on the second treatment. So they don’t have time to wait.”

The Wig Fairy is now working around the clock to get back on track and help their customers regroup.

