Defendant in Georgia election subversion case was previously charged with assaulting FBI agent

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Harrison Floyd, one of President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, was charged in May for assaulting an FBI agent who came to serve him a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC.

Floyd threatened two FBI agents who served him the subpoena at his apartment in Rockville, Maryland on February 23 by running after them and “striking” one agent “chest to chest,” an affidavit states.

Floyd, a leader of the organization Black Voices for Trump, is charged with simple assault on a federal officer.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

According to The Washington Post, which first reported his arrest, Floyd was being subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter.

According to the affidavit, Floyd falsely claimed the FBI agents had not identified themselves or shown their identification before following him up a staircase and serving him with the subpoena.

At one point in the interaction, Floyd allegedly yelled at the officers to “get out” and to “back away,” screaming that he didn’t know who they were, even though the agents said in the affidavit that they showed their FBI credentials and explained they were there to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

The officers, according to the affidavit, said they were backing away and left.

Floyd, who called police after the incident, told officers the two agents had “accosted” him, which the agents denied, the affidavit said.

Floyd also told the police officers that when he saw one of the men had a gun, he “almost went for it” and added that after putting down his daughter who he was with, he slammed his apartment door behind the two agents so he could “get a weapon” from his kitchen, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Floyd told the officers that the agents “were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot” one of them.

Floyd separately faces charges of violating Georgia’s racketeering act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses in the Fulton County District Attorney’s investigation into efforts to overturn the election results in the state.

As CNN previously reported, Floyd had arranged a meeting between Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman and Trevian Kutti, a former publicist to musicians R. Kelly and Kanye West. During the meeting, videotaped by police, Kutti allegedly pressured and threatened Freeman, citing baseless claims that she was involved in voter fraud.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.