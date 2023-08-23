Workers in Disney World district criticize DeSantis appointees’ decision to eliminate free passes
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
Employees of Walt Disney World’s governing district are criticizing new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a decision to eliminate free passes and discounts to the theme park resort for 400 of its district workers. The workers say Wednesday during a district board meeting that they earned the benefit and eliminating it would make park visits unaffordable. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this week said that $2.5 million in season passes and discounts provided by their predecessors amounted to unethical benefits and perks. The district has submitted a complaint to a state Inspector General which investigates fraud, mismanagement, waste and abuse.