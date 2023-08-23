At least 3 people killed and several wounded in a mass shooting at Southern California biker bar, police say

By Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and five others were wounded in a mass shooting at a biker bar in Orange County, California, Wednesday night, police said.

The suspected shooter has been killed and an “officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post, without providing further details.

The suspect was a former law enforcement officer, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties, the source said.

The shooting unfolded at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the small community of Trabuco Canyon, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles, police said.

So far this year, the US has seen at least 465 mass shootings, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The US surpassed 400 mass shootings in July, the earliest in a year such a number has been recorded since 2013, the group said.

