Prince Harry to return to the UK on the eve of first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. next month to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Harry, a long-time patron of the charity WellChild, will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people. He is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan. The royal withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony last year, which took place on Sept. 8, the day that Elizabeth, his grandmother, died at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish country estate. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the first anniversary of her death privately at Balmoral.

