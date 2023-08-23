First Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers

(CNN) — We tracked how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the most airtime at the debate tonight, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had the least.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.