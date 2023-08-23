First Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers
By Annette Choi, Matt Stiles, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and David Wright, CNN
(CNN) — We tracked how long each candidate talked for at the first Republican primary presidential debate. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the most airtime at the debate tonight, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had the least.
