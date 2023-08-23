The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is set to kick off in Milwaukee. Follow live updates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s plans to take a break from vacation to watch the first Republican presidential debate, contradicting previous White House comment hoping he might avoid it. Speaking to reporters in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, the president was asked Wednesday about watching the GOP debate taking place hours later in Milwaukee. He said, “I’m going to try to see — get as much as I can, yes.” Earlier in the week, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton was asked if Biden planned to watch the debate and responded, “I don’t know. I sure hope not.”

