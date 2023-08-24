Death investigation of 7-year-old underway after falling of truck: officials

By Web staff

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (KYW) — The Montgomery County DA’s Office is investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl who died after falling from a truck. It happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday in Plymouth Meeting.

The girl along with four other children were playing outside when a neighbor gave the children a ride in his truck.

Police say when the driver turned a corner, the 7-year-old fell out.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt impact injuries after having an autopsy Wednesday morning.

