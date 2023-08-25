Peacock adored by Las Vegas neighborhood fatally shot by bow and arrow

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say they are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow. KVVU-TV reported Thursday that officers with Animal Protection Services are investigating the death of Pete the peacock, a pet that belonged to a resident in a gated neighborhood. Neighbor Felicity Carter says she found Pete and rushed him to a vet. Veterinary staff found the bird had been shot twice. Several neighbors say they are heartbroken. In Las Vegas, animal cruelty is a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

