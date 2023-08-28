Barricaded man found dead, state police say

By Amber Gerard

MYERSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Lebanon County was found dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers said they were contacted Sunday afternoon by Lebanon County Crisis about a 37-year-old man who had threatened to harm himself or others using firearms.

When state police arrived in the 100 block of South College Street in Myerstown, they said the man made suicidal and threatening statements.

Negotiators spent hours trying to convince him to talk. After failing to get a response, the special emergency response team deployed flash bangs to drive him out, but that failed.

The decision was eventually made to enter the home. Troopers said the man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury.

