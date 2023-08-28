Biden administration to target drugs for price negotiations to lower Medicare costs
By TOM MURPHY, AMANDA SEITZ and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is set to announce the first prescription drugs being targeted by the U.S. government for price negotiations as part of an effort to lower Medicare costs. The announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law requires the federal government for the first time to start negotiating directly with companies about the prices they charge for some of Medicare’s most expensive drugs. The process has drawn legal challenges from drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republicans in Congress. It’s also a centerpiece of Biden’s reelection pitch as he touts his work to lower costs for Americans.