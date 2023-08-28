FEMA changes wildfire compensation rules for New Mexicans impacted by last year’s historic blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced changes to its wildfire compensation rules after last year’s planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service exploded into the largest and most destructive blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history. FEMA officials say they are expanding coverage for those impacted for mental health treatment and reduced long-term property values, and removing the 25% cap on reforestation, revegetation costs and risk reduction practices. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned 533 square miles in Taos, Mora and San Miguel counties between early April and late June of 2022. Authorities said an improperly extinguished Forest Service pile burn operation rekindled and the two merged wildfire destroyed about 900 structures, including several hundred homes.

