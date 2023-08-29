Australians are voting on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what you need to know

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians will vote on Oct. 14 in a referendum that would enshrine in the nation’s constitution a mechanism for Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives known as the Voice. Proponents say embedding the Voice in the constitution would recognize the special place that Indigenous people have in Australian history while giving them input in government policies. Opponents argue it would be the biggest change to Australia’s democracy in the nation’s history and divide Australians along racial lines without reducing Indigenous disadvantage. Here are some questions and answers about key issues behind the referendum:

