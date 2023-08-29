Australians to vote in a referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Oct. 14

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians will vote on Oct. 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation’s first referendum in a generation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the referendum date, triggering six weeks of intensifying campaigning by both sides of the argument. The referendum would enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a collection of advocates aimed at giving the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy. Australia has not held a referendum since 1999 and a referendum has not passed since 1977.No referendum has ever passed without bipartisan support and the major parties remain divided over the Voice.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.