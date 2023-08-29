Britain’s foreign secretary will visit China in an attempt to shore up ties and reduce tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat James Cleverly is set to visit China on Wednesday in the first trip by a U.K. foreign secretary to the country in more than five years. Both governments confirmed the long-awaited trip on Tuesday. Cleverly’s visit is an attempt to stabilize China-Britain ties, which have sunk to their lowest level in decades. The countries disagree over issues such as Beijing’s curbing of civil freedoms in Hong Kong, a former British colony, alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States. The U.K. government said Cleverly’s trip is aimed at strengthening channels of communication and protecting British interests. He will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng.

By SIMINA MISTREANU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

