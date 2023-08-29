Daughter of ex-Thai leader Thaksin says he is fatigued, as criticism grows of his hospitalization

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter says he is suffering from stress and fatigue but is in good spirits, as criticism grows of his transfer to a hospital just hours after he began serving an eight-year prison sentence. Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, returned to Thailand last week after 15 years of self-imposed exile. He was immediately sent to prison over several criminal convictions he has decried as politically motivated. Corrections officials said he was considered vulnerable due to several health problems. There is growing criticism that Thaksin has received special treatment compared to other inmates, and his swift transfer to a hospital has prompted calls for proof that he is genuinely sick.

